Patriots' Bill Belichick Treated Tom Brady Like 20-Year-Old Kid, Alex Guerrero Says

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady's personal trainer, says New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tried to "treat [Brady] like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted" toward the end of Brady's Patriots tenure, contributing to the fracturing of their relationship.

Guerrero told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that Belichick refused to recognize Brady's evolution:

"The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really ... I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age. I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.

"He's older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can't treat someone who's in his 40s like they're 20. It doesn't work."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.