Report: Antonio Brown Won't Play for Bucs vs. Rams After Being Placed on COVID List

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in his team's road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tampa placed the Central Michigan product on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He was the third Buccaneer to land on the list this week alongside linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad wideout Travis Jonsen.

As Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk noted, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians previously said the entire Bucs roster was vaccinated. NFL rules state that vaccinated players need two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart in order to return.

The 33-year-old Brown is in his second campaign with the Bucs and helped them earn a Super Bowl LV victory last year, when he registered 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

Brown started this season with five catches for 121 yards and one touchdown in a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He had a quiet Week 2 with one catch for 17 yards, although the Bucs still dominated in a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay's top two wideouts should be Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as usual.

Brown, the usual No. 3 wide receiver, should make way for more opportunities for Scotty Miller. Tyler Johnson could see more snaps too.

Brown's next opportunity to take the field will be Oct. 3 at the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.