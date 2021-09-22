Broncos Rumors: Bradley Chubb out 6-8 Weeks After Surgery on Ankle Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb is reportedly expected to miss the next six to eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the procedure was a "best-case scenario." The Pro Bowler went down in the first half of Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a bone spur.

Chubb initially injured himself in the preseason but attempted to play through it with pain management.

"I did everything I could to manage it and to try to come back and play," Chubb said. "I took the New York week … trying to calm it down just a little bit, and then this Jacksonville week I tried to do everything to get back on the field, and unfortunately, all those things weren't working in my favor. The thing [to do] is now just to go in, clean it up and be right back."

Chubb is coming off a stellar 2020 campaign that saw him record 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks on his way to earning Pro Bowl honors. He said he's frustrated to be injured with the Broncos sitting at 2-0, potentially on the verge of the first winning season of his career.

Veteran Von Miller will take on a lion's share of the responsibility as a pass rusher with Chubb out of the lineup. His timetable for return could have him back as soon as Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.