Justin Fields to Make 1st Start for Bears vs. Browns After Andy Dalton's Knee Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

Andy Dalton has been ruled out for the Week 3 contest after suffering a knee injury in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Fields replaced Dalton and threw for 60 yards and an interception while adding 31 yards on the ground.

Nagy maintained that Dalton is his starting quarterback when healthy, though he noted the team is "ready to attack this thing moving forward."

