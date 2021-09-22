Bettor Receives $133K Payout on $25 Free Bet; Hit 1st 15 Legs of 16-Leg Parlay

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Despite losing the final leg of a 16-team parlay during Week 2 of the NFL season, a bettor is set to receive a significant payout from BetMGM.

BR Betting broke down why the bettor is being given a $133,000 payment despite falling just short of completing the parlay:

The bettor picked every game on the Week 2 NFL slate as part of a $25 promotional parlay bet through BetMGM. The bettor did not receive a cash-out option since it was promotional, which led to BetMGM making an exception after the fact.

According to Pete Truszkowski of Yahoo Sports, every game the bettor picked was via the money line, meaning there were no point spreads involved.

Some of their picks were fairly significant upsets, including the Las Vegas Raiders over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers over the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The final pick would have been the biggest upset of all, as the bettor selected the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football as a plus-450 underdog.

The parlay would have paid out $726,959 had the Lions won, and things were looking good early, as Detroit surprisingly held a 17-14 halftime lead on the road at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay took over in the second half, however, and ultimately won the game by a 35-17 margin.

While the bettor suffered a heartbreaking loss Monday night, they were eventually handed a major victory Wednesday thanks to BetMGM's decision.