Jimmy Graham Says He Used to Hang Rob Gronkowski Jersey in Bedroom as Motivation

Set Number: X163793 TK1

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski as the measuring stick for his position.

Beginning his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2010, Graham burst onto the scene in his second season when he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Graham recently revealed that at that time he was driven by a desire to be just as good as Gronkowski.

"I’ve never told anybody this. My first four years in the league, I actually had Gronk’s jersey hanging in my bedroom," Graham told ESPN. "I didn’t have a TV hanging in my room, I had Gronk’s jersey hanging in my room. Literally it was the only item I had hanging in my house. So every morning I had to wake up and I knew that I needed to get to work."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.