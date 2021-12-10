Mike Williams, Josh Palmer's Fantasy Outlook with Keenan Allen out in Week 14

Mike Williams, Josh Palmer's Fantasy Outlook with Keenan Allen out in Week 14December 11, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss Sunday's game against the New York Giants after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Mike Williams and Josh Palmer will both have a chance for a significant increase in target share with Allen out of the lineup.
Williams was already working his way into every-week start status and is a clear-cut WR2 with Allen out of the lineup. The fifth-year wideout has already recorded 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns through the first 13 weeks and should see double-digit targets against New York.
Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick, is an interesting flyer in deep leagues but can be mostly ignored for now in 12-team leagues. He's seen minimal action this season and is behind Jalen Guyton in the pecking order for now.
Dynasty leagues may want to give Palmer a closer look with Williams, who is a free agent after this season, potentially playing himself out of the Chargers' price range.