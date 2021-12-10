X

    Mike Williams, Josh Palmer's Fantasy Outlook with Keenan Allen out in Week 14

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2021

    Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss Sunday's game against the New York Giants after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    Mike Williams and Josh Palmer will both have a chance for a significant increase in target share with Allen out of the lineup.

    Williams was already working his way into every-week start status and is a clear-cut WR2 with Allen out of the lineup. The fifth-year wideout has already recorded 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns through the first 13 weeks and should see double-digit targets against New York. 

    Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick, is an interesting flyer in deep leagues but can be mostly ignored for now in 12-team leagues. He's seen minimal action this season and is behind Jalen Guyton in the pecking order for now. 

    Dynasty leagues may want to give Palmer a closer look with Williams, who is a free agent after this season, potentially playing himself out of the Chargers' price range. 

