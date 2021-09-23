Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Browns WR To Make Season Debut vs. Bears After Knee Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly set to make his much-anticipated return from a torn ACL.

According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Beckham—barring any setbacks—will make his 2021 debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. That report comes after the wideout was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Beckham tore his ACL in Oct. 2020, leaving the Browns without one of their most dynamic offensive weapons as they returned to the postseason for the first time since 2002. Before his injury, he registered 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

So far, the injury had cost the 28-year-old two games to start this season.

Injuries have become a major concern for the three-time Pro Bowler, who missed 12 games in the 2017 season because of a fractured ankle and four games in 2018 with a quad injury. He's a star when healthy, but his limited availability in recent years has muted that stardom.

Beckham's return would provide a boost to a Browns receiving corps that is currently without Jarvis Landry, who is currently unavailable with a sprained MCL. Landry will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve.

The addition of Beckham will help fill the void left by Landry's absence. Of course, the Browns have a number of options in the passing game to work with, with Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz at wideout. Tight ends David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant—and running back Kareem Hunt—are also capable playmakers for quarterback Baker Mayfield.