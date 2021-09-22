Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Out vs. Raiders with Rib Injury; Jacoby Brissett Will Start

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of fractured ribs.

Head coach Brian Flores indicated the injury could leave Tagovailoa out for more than just this week:

The southpaw exited Miami's 35-0 Week 2 defeat to the Buffalo Bills after throwing just four passes. Flores confirmed the following day he had suffered a rib injury that left him day-to-day.

Expectations were high for Tagovailoa entering 2021.

He threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games as a rookie. The COVID-19 pandemic and his recovery from a dislocated hip limited how much work he could put in prior to the 2020 campaign, so it stood to reason he would improve this year.

Through two starts, Tagovailoa has completed 54.8 percent of his passes while collecting 215 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Having replaced him last Sunday already, Jacoby Brissett will now run the offense.

In his two full seasons as a starter for the Indianapolis Colts, the 28-year-old didn't play that poorly but didn't excel either with an 84.6 passer rating while throwing 31 TDs and 13 INTs and compiling an 11-19 record. Flores might have to lean on the running game a little more for the time being.