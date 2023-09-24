Report: Saints' Derek Carr Avoids 'Serious' Shoulder Injury; Could Still Miss Time

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carr was taken to a local hospital for additional tests which revealed that he avoided "a more serious injury than originally expected." Rapoport added Carr "could still miss some time, but this does not appear to be a season-ending scenario."

Rapoport added Carr is "believed to have suffered an AC sprain." His return to the field "will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility."

Carr has been durable throughout his career and played 15 or more games in each of his first nine seasons in the league with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Saints this past offseason.

When healthy, the 32-year-old puts up impressive numbers.

The four-time Pro Bowler threw for more than 4,000 yards in four straight seasons from 2018-21. He is yet to win a single playoff game in his career, but he is at least reliable when it comes to putting up big numbers.

Carr entered Sunday's game having completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 553 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this season.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr after the injury. The Florida State product has plenty of experience and entered the 2023 campaign with 80 starts on his resume, three of which came last year.