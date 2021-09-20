Zach Ertz Placed on COVID-19 List by Eagles Ahead of Game vs. Cowboys

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they placed veteran tight end Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The news comes ahead of a crucial NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys next Monday night.

Ertz's status for that game will depend on a few factors.

Players who test positive for COVID-19, are vaccinated and currently asymptomatic can return to their team once they register two negative tests within 24 hours so long as they remain symptom-free. If the player is currently symptomatic, he must return two negative tests and be asymptomatic for 48 hours before being allowed to return.

If a player is vaccinated and was ruled to be a close contact to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, he would have to test daily and wear a mask at the team's facilities but would not have to isolate.

However, unvaccinated players must isolate for a minimum of 10 days and meet a series of health requirements before returning. Unvaccinated players who were exposed to a high-risk contact must isolate for five days and will be tested daily. If all tests come back negative, they are permitted to rejoin the team.

The 30-year-old Ertz's future in Philadelphia was in question this offseason after he reportedly requested a trade and was given permission from the Eagles to seek one out.

But no deal came to fruition, Ertz and the Eagles mended fences, and he's been a regular participant through the first two games of the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion has caught three passes for 40 yards on four targets this year, splitting time with Dallas Goedert (six catches for 66 yards and a score).