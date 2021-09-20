Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Set to Play vs. Cardinals After Shoulder Injury, per Meyer

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters Monday that wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is expected to be able to play in Week 3's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Shenault had to be evaluated for a shoulder injury after Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The shoulder injury might explain Shenault's dismal performance against Denver, where he had just two catches for minus-three yards. Shenault was second on the team with seven targets, trailing only Marvin Jones Jr., who had 11. Shenault reportedly underwent an MRI on Monday.

Coming into this season, Shenault was expected to make a jump in his production. The second-year speedster totaled 58 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. He also had 91 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Shenault was viewed as a trendy sleeper pick in fantasy drafts coming into this season due to his versatility, which made him a perfect fit for first-year coach Meyer's offense. But Shenault has not lived up to those expectations so far as he only has nine catches on 17 targets for 47 yards. He's also yet to make a big play this season, averaging just 5.2 yards per catch and 2.8 yards per target, per Pro Football Reference.

Jacksonville's entire offense struggled against the Broncos. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, threw two interceptions and completed just 14 of 33 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown to Jones. The Jaguars were also held to just 75 rushing yards.

Through two games, the Jaguars have not been able to improve on last year's production. Jacksonville currently ranks 27th in the NFL in total offense with an average of 292 yards. Lawrence has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four). Jones leads the team with 132 receiving yards, and DJ Chark Jr. ranks second with 105. No other player has more than 75 receiving yards.