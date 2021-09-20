Richard Sherman Contacted by Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht, per HC Bruce Arians

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed to reporters Monday that general manager Jason Licht has reached out to free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman.

"I coach the ones we got and let him (Licht) handle the rest," he said.

"If it's the right fit, it's the right fit, and we'll move on it," he added.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Sunday that "multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days" to Sherman, including the Buccaneers after starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow.

Other interested teams included the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, both of whom Sherman has played for in the past. Sherman serves as his own agent, and Pelissero noted that early in free agency, "no team was willing to meet his asking price."

Sherman also has ongoing legal issues that are unresolved after he pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges (driving under the influence, second-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, resisting arrest and malicious mischief) in July.

Pelissero reported that Sherman "been doing magnetic therapy and speaking with a therapist since the incident, helping him work through many issues he didn't have the tools to address before."

Sherman, 33, is a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and a one-time champion. He spent the first seven years of his career (2011-17) with the Seahawks, helping to form the Legion of Boom secondary before spending the past three seasons with the Niners.

Last year he appeared in five games, registering 18 tackles and an interception, as a calf strain cost him the majority of the season.

As for the Bucs, Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean have been serving as the starting corners.