Deshaun Watson Won't Play for Texans in Week 3 Despite Tyrod Taylor's Injury, Says HC

AP Photo/Justin Rex_file

Deshaun Watson will remain deactivated for the Houston Texans' Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, head coach David Culley told reporters Monday.

That's despite Tyrod Taylor's hamstring injury in the Texans' 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, leaving his status for this week's game up in the air.

Culley told reporters Taylor is day-to-day.

"If he's able to go, then he'll play," he said.

If Taylor is out, the team will turn to rookie Davis Mills, as it did Sunday. It would appear Watson is not in the team's plans while his ongoing legal situation unfolds.

Mills was up-and-down in relief duty after Taylor was injured, finishing 8-of-12 for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked once.

Watson is being sued by 22 different women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct. He is being investigated by the Houston Police Department and FBI.

The NFL is also investigating Watson, though Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported Sept. 11 that the league "hasn't made a decision about Watson because it doesn't have to make a decision about Watson. With the Texans content to pay him to not play and with Watson content to not play and get paid for it, the NFL has no reason to do anything about it. He's already on paid leave."