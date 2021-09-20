Lamar Jackson, Ravens Edge Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs After Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fumble

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

An instant classic played out between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening from M&T Bank Stadium.

In the end, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens edged signal-caller Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 36-35 on a night that featured offensive fireworks and big defensive plays.

The Chiefs appeared to be in position for a game-winning field goal when they faced a 2nd-and-3 from the Ravens' 32-yard line with 1:25 remaining.

However, Ravens defensive end Odafe Oweh forced a Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble and recovered it himself.

Kansas City still had all three timeouts with 1:20 on the clock. A pair of Jackson runs gained three yards, and a Sammy Watkins catch added six.

Facing a 4th-and-1 from their own 43-yard line, the Ravens decided to put the ball in Jackson's hands. He got the job done with a two-yard rush to end the game.

The Ravens trailed 35-24 early in the fourth quarter but scored the final 12 points off a pair of Jackson runs. The second one featured Jackson flipping into the end zone for what ended up being the game-winning score.

The Chiefs and Ravens both have 1-1 records after the Sunday Night Football matchup

Notable Performances

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 18-of-26, 239 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 16 carries, 107 rushing yards, 2 TD

Ravens RB Ty'Son Williams: 13 carries, 77 rushing yards; 2 catches, 16 receiving yards

Ravens WR Marquise Brown: 6 catches, 113 receiving yards, 1 TD

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 24-of-31, 343 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: 7 catches, 109 receiving yards, 1 TD

Chiefs WR Byron Pringle: 2 catches, 63 receiving yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Both teams play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Kansas City will return home to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Arrowhead Stadium. Baltimore will travel to Detroit to play the Lions at Ford Field.

