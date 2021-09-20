Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray, Ravens RBs Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 2

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The addition of Devonta Freeman didn't disrupt the hierarchy that has emerged in the Baltimore Ravens' backfield.

Baltimore leaned on the trio of Freeman, Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray for Sunday's 36-35 win over to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's how their performances broke down:

Ty'Son Williams: 13 carries, 77 yards; two receptions, two targets, 16 yards

Latavius Murray: nine carries, 36 yards, one touchdown

Devonta Freeman: two carries, 29 yards

Fantasy football managers who started Williams went through some things in the first quarter, when the second-year running back fumbled the ball on the goal line. Devin Duvernay made the recovery for Baltimore and got the touchdown for himself.

This was also the second straight week Murray scored on a run of fewer than 10 yards. While he wasn't utilized in every short-yardage situation, the 6'3", 230-pound runner appears to be a preferred choice of head coach John Harbaugh around the goal line.

Coming out of Week 1, Williams quickly emerged as the most attractive fantasy piece from Baltimore's running back room. Not much has changed following the second week of the regular season.

Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins logged 159, 144 and 134 carries, respectively, in 2020. In 2019, the gap between the team's first- and third-leading rushers was 69 carries. Expecting anybody to emerge from this offense as an elite fantasy back is unrealistic.

But Williams appears to be the guy at the top of the depth chart, and he provides an added dimension as a pass-catcher that's lacking with Murray.

The 25-year-old is a good RB2/flex option, especially if he's able to maintain possession the next time he's around the end zone.

Murray, on the other hand, isn't doing enough to warrant consideration off the waiver wire. The same goes for Freeman, whose back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2015 and 2016 feel like a lifetime ago.

To the extent either register a fantasy impact, it will likely be as a spoiler for those who start Williams.