    Tua Tagovailoa Is 'Day-to-Day' After Rib Injury, per Dolphins HC Brian Flores

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Hans Deryk

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered "day-to-day" with his latest rib injury, head coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday.

    The Dolphins are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

    Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs during his team's 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 19. X-rays were negative on the injury, which forced the ex-Alabama star out of the game. However, Pelissero added that Tagovailoa was "in a lot of pain."

    Facing a 4th-and-2 from the Dolphins' 48-yard line in the first quarter, Tagovailoa attempted to convert the first down with a pass to Jaylen Waddle.

    Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa delivered a hit on Tagovailoa before the pass fell incomplete. 

    Tagovailoa stayed down. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe described the scene:

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Tua Tagovailoa is down hurt. He took a hard shot trying to deliver a 4th down pass, he tried to get to sideline but didn’t make it. He’s still down being tended to by trainers.<br><br>Jacoby Brissett warming up on sidelines.

    He was helped off the field by team personnel.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tua Tagovailoa was helped off of the field after the last offensive play. He is now being carted to the Dolphins locker room. <a href="https://t.co/h5atY8vd89">pic.twitter.com/h5atY8vd89</a>

    Jacoby Brissett called signals for the remainder of the game.

    Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall choice in the 2020 NFL draft. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns (five interceptions) and 6.3 yards per attempt in 10 games.

    Tagovailoa split time with Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2020 but entered 2021 as the clear QB1. However, Brissett will be calling signals if Tagovailoa needs to miss any time.

    Brissett, 28, has played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Dolphins during his six-year career.

    He was the Colts' starting quarterback in 2017 and 2019, and he entered this season with 31 touchdown passes (13 interceptions) for 6.6 passing yards per attempt and a 59.6 percent completion rate over 49 games (32 starts).

