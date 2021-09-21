Browns' Jarvis Landry to Miss at Least 3 Games After Going on IR with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to miss at least the next three games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Landry went down with the knee injury during his team's 31-21 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal explained what happened: "Landry came up limping after catching a screen pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield for a nine-yard gain early in the first quarter. Landry was examined in the medical tent on the sideline before walking with medical personnel to the locker room."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with reporters postgame.

"Very tough. You don't ever want to lose Jarvis Landry from your football team, so hopefully he's back real soon," Stefanski said.

"But he's another leader of this football team. I think he was on his way to having a good day, so we'll just see what the MRI looks like in the morning."

Landry didn't miss a game over his first six seasons. He was sidelined for the Browns' Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets in 2020 after he was deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The former LSU star played his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Browns in 2018 via trade. He led the NFL with 112 catches in 2017 and averaged 91 receptions, 1,004 receiving yards and five touchdowns from 2014 to 2020.

Without Landry, the rest of the Browns' wideout crew consists of Odell Beckham Jr., Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

However, Beckham has missed his team's first two games this year as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered last October in a Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns also have wideout options on their practice squad in JoJo Natson and Ja'Marcus Bradley.

Despite exiting Sunday's game early, Landry leads all Browns wideouts in receptions (six) and receiving yardage (80) this season.

If neither Landry nor Beckham can play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Higgins, Schwartz and Peoples-Jones will be asked to step up, with tight ends Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant also taking on a bigger role.