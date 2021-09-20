Derek Carr Questionable for Raiders vs. Dolphins After MRI on Ankle Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr is currently questionable for his team's Week 3 clash against the Miami Dolphins after he had an MRI on his ankle injury, though head coach Jon Gruden believes the quarterback will be able to play.

"Right now, he’s questionable,” Gruden told reporters Monday.

Carr suffered a bit of a scare during Sunday's 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He noted after the game that "it could have been a lot worse":

He went 28-of-37 for 382 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win.

This is shaping up to be a pivotal year in Carr's tenure with the Raiders.

Las Vegas missed the playoffs for four straight seasons. Should the streak extend to five years, the franchise might be in the market for a new quarterback considering none of the $19.8 million Carr is owed in 2022 is guaranteed.

Should the three-time Pro Bowler excel, on the other hand, he might be looking at a big payday in the offseason.

The 2021 campaign has trended toward the latter so far. Through the first two games, Carr has thrown for 817 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders sit 2-0.

If Carr is forced to miss time, his injury could bring the Raiders' progress to a screeching halt. The impact of his absence would be magnified because Marcus Mariota is already on injured reserve due to a quad problem.

Nathan Peterman's most memorable achievement to date is throwing five interceptions in a single half, so lining him up under center is a less than optimal solution for the situation.