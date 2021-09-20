Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says 'I Know I Can Play Better' After 5-TD Game vs. Falcons

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, throwing for five touchdowns left room for improvement.

"I know I can play better," he told reporters after a 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. "I could make some better throws."

Brady went 24-of-36 for 276 yards and five scores in the victory.

It's difficult to see how the 44-year-old can be much better than he has been through the first two weeks. He has 655 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

With Sunday's comments, perhaps Brady was thinking back to the 2011 season, when he set an NFL record with 940 passing yards in his team's first two games, per Stathead.

In general, the Buccaneers are ahead of where they were at this point in 2020.

The questions surrounding Tampa Bay lingered up to the team's Week 13 bye, when it was sitting at 7-5. Head coach Bruce Arians had called out Brady with multiple public critiques to that point as well.

That was all forgotten as the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady and his teammates have plenty to be happy about regarding their 2-0 start, but feeling contented isn't how he has collected seven titles. Until Tampa Bay is lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy again, the future Hall of Famer will probably find something that needs refining.