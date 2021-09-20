Report: T.J. Watt Has 'a Chance' to Play for Steelers vs. Bengals After Groin Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense may not be without its top player for long.

Superstar pass-rusher T.J. Watt may be able to play in the team's Week 3 matchup against their divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Watt left the team's Week 2 loss with a groin injury and didn't return.

The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro selection and was the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020 after posting 53 tackles (23 for loss), 15 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and an interception.

That earned him a monster four-year, $112 million contract extension with the team in the offseason, making him the highest-paid defensive player in football.

There simply is no replacing a player of Watt's caliber. There isn't a player in football currently more disruptive off the edge. He is a true difference-maker for a very good Steelers defense.