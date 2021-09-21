Broncos' Bradley Chubb to Undergo Surgery After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Jaguars

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that pass-rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ankle Wednesday.

The Broncos have yet to place him on injured reserve. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Chubb would likely miss 6-8 weeks and that a stint on injured reserve was likely.

Leading up to Denver's 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, Chubb was battling a minor ankle injury that left his availability in doubt. Although he was deemed healthy enough to play, he was forced to exit after aggravating the injury.

After a torn ACL limited him to four games in 2019, Chubb earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020, finishing with 7.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 14 appearances.

That production came despite Von Miller being out for the entire year, which allowed opposing offenses to focus more of their attention on shutting down Chubb off the edge.

Expectations weren't especially high for the Broncos after four straight losing seasons. The arrival of Teddy Bridgewater has raised the team's ceiling, though, and created some optimism in the Mile High City.

To that end, losing Chubb for any length of time is a clear blow to the team. Denver will have to ask a lot more of rookie linebacker Jonathon Cooper.