Bears' Justin Fields 'Not Pleased' with His Play After Replacing Injured Andy Dalton

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was called into action during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after Andy Dalton left the game with a knee injury.

But Fields was not happy with his performance.

"I'm not pleased with how I played at all," he told reporters. There's a lot more in me that I need to show. ... Whatever happens, I'm meant for this. I'm meant to be here."

Fields, 22, finished 6-of-13 for 60 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked twice, rushed 10 times for 31 yards and led the Bears to two field goals in the second half. He also had an excellent deep ball that should have been a touchdown dropped by Allen Robinson.

Put plainly, Fields looked like a rookie. The learning curve is real. But on a day when fellow rookie Zach Wilson threw four picks for the New York Jets and Davis Mills struggled for the Houston Texans (8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception) in relief duty for Tyrod Taylor, Fields' performance didn't look so bad.

And his head coach, Matt Nagy, wasn't as critical about Fields' performance as the player himself.

"He's farther along than we thought he'd be at this point," he told reporters. "… We feel good with him."

Not good enough to declare a definitive starter going forward, however:

Fields is obviously the future of the position for the Bears, with many fans in Chicago clamoring for him to be the starter of the present as well. That decision will ultimately rest with Nagy.

"I thought he did a heck of a job," the head coach told reporters. "There’s a lot of stuff he will learn from watching the tape."

Bears fans would prefer he learned from gaining experience on the field, too.