Donovan Peoples-Jones, Austin Hooper Fantasy Outlook After Jarvis Landry's Injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a knee injury, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Depending on the severity of the injury, that could have major fantasy football ramifications for players like Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and Cleveland's cadre of tight ends, including Austin Hooper.

