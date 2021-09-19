X

    Donovan Peoples-Jones, Austin Hooper Fantasy Outlook After Jarvis Landry's Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Ron Schwane

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a knee injury, per ESPN's Jake Trotter

    Depending on the severity of the injury, that could have major fantasy football ramifications for players like Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and Cleveland's cadre of tight ends, including Austin Hooper. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

