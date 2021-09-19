Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Hold Off Jalen Hurts, Eagles for Hard-Fought Road Win

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The San Francisco 49ers remained undefeated after earning a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jimmy Garoppolo had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown to lead the 49ers (2-0) to a road win Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The low-scoring battle was stuck at 7-3 through three quarters until a late surge of points in the fourth. San Francisco built a 17-3 advantage before a late touchdown and two-point conversion by Philadelphia kept things close.

Garoppolo still did enough to help his team stay ahead while posting a 100.6 quarterback rating in the win.

Jalen Hurts scored a rushing touchdown, but he was too inefficient as a passer as the Eagles (1-1) suffered their first loss of the year.

Notable Performances

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: 12-23, 190 passing yards, 82 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: 13 carries, 55 rushing yards

Quez Watkins, WR, PHI: 2 catches, 117 receiving yards

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: 22-30, 189 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 20 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: 17 carries, 42 rushing yards

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: 6 catches, 93 receiving yards

Defense Carries 49ers to Victory

It wasn't a perfect game for San Francisco, but the team came through in big moments to come out on top.

The defense and special teams especially stepped up when it mattered in the first half to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard:

Philadelphia had several long drives in the first half but only came away with three points.

The 49ers offense didn't have its best day, but it woke up just before halftime with a 12-play, 97-yard drive that ended with a Jauan Jennings touchdown.

Deebo Samuel came up big on that drive with a 40-yard catch-and-run, finishing with 93 receiving yards for another impressive showing.

Another long drive in the fourth quarter helped extend the lead. Garoppolo scored on a quarterback sneak after a 16-play drive that spanned 92 yards to go up 14-3 after the extra point.

This was seemingly enough for the 49ers' stout defense.

Even with a late touchdown from the Eagles, the 49ers controlled the ball offensively and never let their opponent get back in the game.

Jalen Hurts Can't Lift Eagles Offense

After torching the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the Eagles offense left a lot to be desired in Week 2.

Hurts went from being extremely accurate in the first game to completing just 52 percent of his passes against the 49ers.

The quarterback showcased his arm talent in the game, including a 91-yard completion to Quez Watkins:

Hurts also had a good throw to Jalen Reagor that was called back because the receiver stepped out of bounds.

On the ground, the quarterback added 82 rushing yards and a score:

The problem Sunday was the stalled drives before reaching the end zone.

The Eagles had five drives of at least 50 yards but only scored points on two of them.

It meant a disappointing overall showing from the Eagles offense.

Rookie receiver DeVonta Smith was targeted seven times but only caught two passes. Miles Sanders held his own with 4.2 yards per carry but still only managed 59 yards from scrimmage in the loss.

Philadelphia's defense was much more impressive, limiting the 49ers to just 3.1 rushing yards per carry. Outside of one quality run by JaMycal Hasty, the run-heavy team couldn't do much on the ground.

It was simply an uphill battle for the squad with little help offensively.

What's Next?

Both teams will be featured in prime time next week in highly anticipated NFC battles. The Eagles begin division play in Week 3 with a Monday night road game against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.