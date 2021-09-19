Colts' Eric Fisher Reportedly to Return for Week 2 vs. Rams After Achilles Surgery

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher reportedly is expected to start for the team in its Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Fisher tore his Achilles while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs released him in March.

Given when he suffered the injury, it was unclear when Fisher would be able to play in the 2021 season. And the 30-year-old didn't put a timeline on his return back in May after he signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $9.4 million.

"What I can tell you is I'm a big, 'Control what you can control' kind of guy," he told reporters at the time. "Obviously, I'd like to snap my fingers and have a perfect Achilles again, but you know, that's not the case. Obviously, the club feels good with where I'm at, I'm feeling good, but any other questions about my Achilles, I'll leave up to Chris Ballard or Coach (Frank Reich)."

His return couldn't come too soon. The Colts gave up three sacks in a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, with the disappointing play from the offensive line being one of the storylines.

And quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to stay upright in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles, taking a league-worst 50 sacks. While that was often the result of Wentz holding on to the ball too long in an effort to make a big play down the field, injuries across Philadelphia's offensive line didn't help.

When healthy, Indy's offensive line should be one of the strengths of the team, though they won't be fully intact in Week 2, as right tackle Braden Smith will miss the game with a foot injury. But getting two-time Pro Bowler Eric Fisher into the starting lineup would provide a boost on the left side of the line.