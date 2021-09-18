Patrick Queen, Ravens Not Fined for Hits on Hunter Renfrow After Raiders' Complaint

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders filed a complaint with the NFL for a number of hits on wide receiver Hunter Renfrow they deemed excessive after Monday night's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that no fines were issued after the league reviewed the matter.

Linebacker Patrick Queen in particular was penalized for unnecessary roughness after hitting Renfrow in the second quarter, though he avoided a fine.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

