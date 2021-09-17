Saints Will Be Without 7 Coaches vs. Panthers Because of COVID-19 Protocols

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday they will be without seven coaches for Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers because of COVID-19 protocols.

Offensive coaches Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will all be unavailable with the remaining staff sharing responsibilities going forward.

Saints head coach Sean Payton announced six coaches tested positive for COVID-19 this week but all were vaccinated, per Mike Triplett of ESPN. They needed negative tests on Friday and Saturday to be cleared to participate in Sunday's game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.