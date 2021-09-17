Rockets Rumors: Eric Gordon Open to Trade for 'More Favorable Situation'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Eric Gordon is under contract for the next three seasons, but the Houston Rockets guard would reportedly accept a trade since the team is currently rebuilding.

"While Gordon hasn’t approached management to ask for a trade, he’s open to moving to a more favorable situation," Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported.

The Rockets finished with an NBA-worst 17-55 record last season and used the No. 2 overall draft pick this year to select fellow shooting guard Jalen Green.

Other young players like Kevin Porter Jr., Jae'Sean Tate and Josh Christopher, the team's other first-round pick this year, could also see extra playing time in the backcourt if Gordon were dealt.

Gordon, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries and only played 63 games in the past two years combined. He appeared in 27 games in 2020-21 while dealing with knee and groin issues, although he is now back to full strength.

"Physically and mentally, I’m definitely in a good spot," he told Iko. "Looking forward to training camp with the team and don’t have to really worry about any setbacks or whatnot."

The 32-year-old remains an impact player when healthy, averaging 17.8 points per game last season. With a career average of 16.6 points per game and a 36.8 three-point percentage, Gordon is a quality perimeter scorer who could help a lot of teams offensively.

Gordon has $37.8 million owed over the next two seasons, plus a non-guaranteed $20.9 million salary in 2023-24, per Spotrac. This could be too rich for the Rockets as they look to get younger, but it might be worth it for a contender to take on the salary and add a boost to the rotation.