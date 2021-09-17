Joe Judge Says He Won't Pin Giants' Week 2 Loss on Dexter Lawrence's Offside Penalty

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It appeared the New York Giants had won their NFC East showdown with the Washington Football Team on Thursday night after Dustin Hopkins' 48-yard field goal attempt as time expired veered wide right. The only problem?

Dexter Lawrence was offside, Hopkins got another attempt at 43 yards he made, and Washington escaped with a 30-29 win.

"Obviously it's something we don't want to have," head coach Joe Judge told reporters after the game regarding the penalty. "It's something that's not acceptable. But, look, we're not going to turn around and put this game on one player or one play. There's enough things we can clean up together as a team. We can play better."

"I'm not gonna put this on Dex," he added.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.