X

    Joe Judge Says He Won't Pin Giants' Week 2 Loss on Dexter Lawrence's Offside Penalty

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2021

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    It appeared the New York Giants had won their NFC East showdown with the Washington Football Team on Thursday night after Dustin Hopkins' 48-yard field goal attempt as time expired veered wide right. The only problem?

    Dexter Lawrence was offside, Hopkins got another attempt at 43 yards he made, and Washington escaped with a 30-29 win. 

    "Obviously it's something we don't want to have," head coach Joe Judge told reporters after the game regarding the penalty. "It's something that's not acceptable. But, look, we're not going to turn around and put this game on one player or one play. There's enough things we can clean up together as a team. We can play better."

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    "We're not going to turn around and put this game on one player or one play."<br><br>Giants coach Joe Judge after a key penalty allowed Washington another chance at the winning FG. <a href="https://t.co/FP7K3SQUCR">pic.twitter.com/FP7K3SQUCR</a>

    "I'm not gonna put this on Dex," he added

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!