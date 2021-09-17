Colts to Appear on 1st In-Season Edition of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'; Premieres Nov. 17

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Hard Knocks is no longer for just the offseason.

While HBO's annual show is often a tell-tale sign that the football season is around the corner with the arrival of training camp, it will release an in-season edition this year. The Indianapolis Colts will be featured on the behind-the-scenes program with the first episode scheduled for release on Nov. 17:

HBO chronicled the Dallas Cowboys' training camp leading up to the 2021 campaign, and the season hit on many of the same themes fans have become accustomed to while watching the show.

Stars such as Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were featured, but much of the focus was on whether certain players would make the looming roster cuts. There were also plenty of moments of comic relief and family support, as HBO always shows the players' lives outside of just football.

The choice of the Colts comes as the AFC South team shifts into a new era with Carson Wentz under center.

Indianapolis traded for him this offseason, although he was unable to lead it to victory during Week 1's 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Wentz threw for two touchdowns, but the defense allowed four passing touchdowns to Russell Wilson.

How the rest of the season unfolds will surely impact the overall theme of Hard Knocks.

A playoff race would add excitement, but fans may have the chance to see what an NFL locker room looks like as a season does not go as expected if the Colts' opening loss was a sign of things to come.