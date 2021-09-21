Aaron Rodgers Passes John Elway for No. 10 on NFL's All-Time Passing Yards List

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Only nine quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for more yards than Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers signal-caller surpassed Denver Broncos legend John Elway for 10th on the all-time list with a deep pass to Davante Adams during Monday's NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers needed 98 yards to pass Elway's mark of 51,475 career passing yards entering play. Drew Brees holds the all-time record with 80,358, although Tom Brady is well on his way to passing him with 79,859 after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

As for Rodgers, this achievement is a testament to his overall consistency.

While he has never led the league in passing yards for an individual season, he has nine years with more than 4,000 yards through the air and 11 with more than 3,800. Those totals add up over time, and he now finds himself in the top 10 alongside some of the all-time greats:

1. Drew Brees, 80,358

2. Tom Brady, 79,859

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Peyton Manning, 71,940

4. Brett Favre, 71,838

5. Philip Rivers, 63,440

6. Dan Marino, 61,361

7. Ben Roethlisberger, 60,831

8. Eli Manning, 57,023

9. Matt Ryan, 56,231

While Rodgers is 37 years old, it would be surprising if he didn't continue to climb up these rankings.

After all, he showed no signs of slowing down as the league MVP in 2020, completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

However, Rodgers looked like anything but his typically dominant self during Green Bay's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. He threw for just 133 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, while his counterpart Jameis Winston tossed five touchdowns and zero picks.

It was somewhat fair for Packers fans to worry a bit after an offseason of drama, but this is a quarterback who famously told them to "R-E-L-A-X" after a 1-2 start during the 2014 campaign. All he did the rest of that season was lead Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game as the league MVP.

For now, Rodgers is moving up the record books. If he continues to do so, the Packers will likely be in position for another deep playoff run even with the stunning Week 1 loss.