Mac Jones Talks Viral Video of QB Winking at Elandon Roberts: 'Just Fun and Games'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones enjoyed a brief moment of levity during his NFL debut.

The television cameras caught Jones winking at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts while under center. The first-year signal-caller told reporters he made the gesture because Roberts called out what New England was going to do on the play.

"It was just kind of fun and games, but yeah," Jones said. "It was just in the middle of the play. They actually like called out our play, so I was like, 'ah. Nice catch.' You know. Anyways, it was just fun and games."

He added he didn't call an audible despite the play call being well-scouted by Roberts, who spent his first four seasons with the Patriots.

The sequence was reminiscent of a 2017 game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

Packers star Clay Matthews yelled at his teammates to watch for a wheel route, to which Cam Newton responded, "You’ve been watching film, huh? That’s cool, watch this." Newton proceeded to hit Christian McCaffrey on a short slant for a touchdown.

Maybe Jones watched that clip and took some notes.