Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones' Fantasy Outlook After Odell Beckham Jr. Release

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones are set to take on greater value in fantasy football following the Cleveland Browns' release of Odell Beckham Jr.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry officially announced OBJ's departure Friday:

Landry becomes the obvious beneficiary as the most proven player left on the roster. The veteran should see plenty of targets and would be a reliable starter in points-per-reception leagues.

The 28-year-old Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler with three 1,000-yard seasons to his credit. He is off to a slow start this season, however, missing time due to injury and registering just 16 receptions for 182 yards and no touchdowns in four games.

The depth chart shakeup could also push Peoples-Jones into fantasy relevance.

Peoples-Jones gets a lot of playing time and has plenty of upside as a 6'2" wideout who was a top red-zone threat at Michigan. He burst onto the scene with 101 yards and two touchdown receptions in the Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but a groin injury slowed the player's momentum.

In six games this season, Peoples-Jones has made 13 grabs for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones missed the Browns' past two games with a groin injury, but he has been a limited participant in practice this week and may be trending toward playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When healthy, the second-year player could be a reliable deep threat who can post a lot of fantasy points in the right matchup. There is still a significant risk to putting him in your lineup until he proves more on the field.

Rashard Higgins is another player to monitor, but he hasn't taken advantage of his playing time to this point and is difficult to trust. He can be left on waivers until he becomes a more significant part of the offense.