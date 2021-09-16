Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Won't Be 'Held Prisoner' by Blowout Loss to Saints

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Aaron Rodgers isn't sweating the Green Bay Packers' blowout 38-3 loss vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

The defending MVP told reporters the Packers won't be "held prisoner" by the result and still believes they have a good team.

"If we start to freak out after one week, we're in trouble," he added.

