Saints' Marshon Lattimore Reportedly Will Undergo MRI on Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lattimore will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

In his seventh season with the Saints, Lattimore entered Sunday's game with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss and eight passes defended.

New Orleans originally selected Lattimore with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Ohio State, and he instantly became the Saints' top corner. He has four Pro Bowl nods already, including 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Lattimore entered 2023 with 14 interceptions and 78 passes defended to his credit in his career, although he wasn't able to add much to that total last season due to a lacerated kidney costing him 10 games.

Perhaps the only glaring issue for Lattimore during his career has been his durability, as he missed at least one game in five of his six NFL seasons entering 2023.

Lattimore sat out three games as a rookie in 2017 and two games each in 2019 and 2020, before missing one game in 2021 with a thumb injury, and 10 games last season.