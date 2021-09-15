Dennis Schroder Jokes He 'Fumbled the Bag' After Turning Down Lakers Contract

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 28th birthday by poking fun at himself.

The Boston Celtics guard posted the following message on Instagram: "I'm gonna do this ONE time! Insert your best 'fumbled the bag' joke here. … It's my birthday ... so let's get this over with and get back to business!"

He is clearly referencing his journey to the one-year, $5.9 million deal he signed with the Celtics after turning down a four-year, $84 million contract extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.

While he won't have the chance to compete for a championship on a lucrative multiyear deal in Los Angeles, Schroder appears to be keeping a good sense of humor about the situation. He will, however, have an opportunity to help lead the Celtics into the Eastern Conference playoff race after the team traded Kemba Walker in June.

After all, Schroder's average of 5.8 assists per game last season was his highest since the 2017-18 campaign, and he will now be passing to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston.

If he plays well for the Celtics, perhaps he can redeem himself and earn a new bag when the season is over.