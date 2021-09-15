Matt Ryan: Blown 28-3 Super Bowl Lead Has 'No Bearing' on Tom Brady, Bucs Matchup

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Since Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, the 28-3 scoreline has become a meme associated with the team.

But with the Falcons facing Brady's defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, Ryan said he wasn't too concerned with the meme.

"I never heard it. ... Listen, of course we want to win this week, but it's not going to make up for that," he told reporters Wednesday. "It's part of your past. It's part of what happened, but it's got no bearing on this week."

