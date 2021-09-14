Bills to Require Proof of Vaccination for Fans 12 and Older at Home Games

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday all fans 12 years of age or older will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend home games "in compliance with the Erie County Department of Health's directive."

Additionally, beginning on Oct. 31, a full dosage of the vaccine will be required for admittance. Per that press release, "Guests are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's vaccine."

The policy will be put into place starting Sept. 26.

The Bills noted fans will have to provide either a physical vaccination card, an NYS Excelsior Pass, a Clear Digital Vaccine Card or "government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS."

Photos of a physical vaccine card or COVID-19 negative test results will not be accepted as valid forms of entry.

Fans who are 12 or younger will need to wear masks while in the stadium.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Bills are not alone in their new policy. The Las Vegas Raiders required all fans in attendance for their home-opener win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night to be fully vaccinated.

The Seattle Seahawks also require proof of vaccination, while the New Orleans Saints will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game time when they return to the Caesars Superdome.

A number of college football programs have also put into place either vaccine requirements or proof of negative tests to enter their stadiums.