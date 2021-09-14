Former Bruins Stanley Cup Champion Fred Stanfield Dies at Age 77

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins announced that two-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Fred Stanfield died at the age of 77 on Monday.

Stanfield began his NHL career with the Chicago Black Hawks in 1964 and spent three seasons with them before getting traded to the Bruins. In Boston, Stanfield was part of Cup-winning teams in 1970 and 1972.

The Toronto native also went on to enjoy stints with the Minnesota North Stars and Buffalo Sabres.

Stanfield's greatest success came during his six-year stint in Boston, as he scored 20 or more goals each year and topped the 70-point mark three times as well.

He scored a career-high 25 goals in 1968-69 and enjoyed his best season overall in 1971-72 when he finished with 23 goals and 56 assists for a career-high 79 points.

All told, Stanfield appeared in 914 career regular-season games, recording 211 goals and 405 assists for 616 points. He also owned a plus-50 rating and netted 60 power-play goals.

Stanfield was productive in the playoffs as well, registering 21 goals and 35 assists in 106 postseason contests.

Although Stanfield never won the Lady Byng Trophy as the NHL's most gentlemanly player, he finished fourth in the voting in 1972 and recorded only 134 regular-season penalty minutes in his entire 14-year NHL career.

Stanfield is perhaps best remembered for being part of the trade that sent Hall of Fame center Phil Esposito from the Black Hawks to the Bruins in 1967.

That trade helped establish the Bruins as perennial contenders, with Esposito centering the top line and Stanfield centering the second.