Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Ravens' Week 1 Loss

The Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders provided some fantasy insight into their injury-ravaged backfield.

With J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards all unavailable, Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray were the top two running backs in the depth chart. Williams carried the ball nine times for 65 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 29 yards on four targets. Murray also logged 10 carries and ran for 28 yards and one score.

While their workloads were somewhat similar, Williams looks to be a much more enticing fantasy prospect than Murray. His 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter showcased his explosiveness and agility.

The 25-year-old could also be the kind of pass-catcher out of the backfield that has been noticeably absent with Lamar Jackson under center in Baltimore.

Murray only signed with the Ravens three days ago, so his workload was surprisingly high under the circumstances. As he gets more acquainted with the offense, head coach John Harbaugh may prefer to have an experienced back as his lead ball-carrier over the unproven Williams.

Williams' pass-blocking—or lack thereof—was instrumental in Lamar Jackson's pivotal sack and fumble in overtime to set up the Raiders' game-winning touchdown. It was the kind of play that won't go unnoticed by Harbaugh and his staff.

Looking forward, the 6'3", 230-pound Murray figures to be the choice in short-yardage situations and close to the goal line. His overall ceiling isn't all that high, though, considering he hasn't eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage since 2016.

For now, expect Williams to be the more valuable of the two, but it's tough to see him as more than a low-end RB2/flex for the time being.