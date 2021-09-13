Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman Reportedly Won't Be Active for Ravens

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will not activate either Le'Veon Bell or Devonta Freeman from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

It will leave Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon as the only active running backs for the season opener.

The Ravens signed Bell and Freeman to the practice squad after season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Murray signed a one-year deal on Friday after being released by the New Orleans Saints.

Bell was the first of the veterans to join the team, although head coach John Harbaugh said last week he was still getting his legs under him, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

"We'll have a process with him," Harbaugh said of Bell. "He's excited, he's learning and we'll see where it goes."

The three-time Pro Bowler totaled 328 rushing yards last season in 11 games split between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

Freeman totaled 172 rushing yards across five games with the New York Giants in 2020 and signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, but he was released after the preseason.

Murray was also released by the Saints before the start of the season, although he is coming off the best year of this group with 656 rushing yards while averaging 4.5 per carry.

Though he was a late addition to the Ravens, the 31-year-old could be a quality fit in the team's rushing attack with his downhill style. The quick move to the active roster indicates he should have a significant role.

Williams is still the best bet to lead the backfield in Week 1 because of his familiarity with the offense. The former undrafted free agent totaled 130 rushing yards on 5.4 per carry during the preseason and could easily slide up the depth chart to replace Dobbins and Edwards.