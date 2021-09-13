49ers' Raheem Mostert Out About 8 Weeks with Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Cartilage

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will be placed on injured reserve and miss "approximately eight weeks" after suffering torn cartilage in his knee during Sunday's 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Mostert left the game in the first quarter after running the ball twice for 20 yards.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

