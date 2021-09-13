X

    NFL Rumors: Broncos Expected to Be Up for Sale in 2022; Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z Linked

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z are among the notable names reportedly interested in purchasing the Denver Broncos.

    A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported that the Bowlen family is expected to sell the franchise next year for around $4 billion.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

