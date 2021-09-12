X

    Matt LaFleur Says Saints 'Absolutely Embarrassed' Packers During Week 1 Blowout

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2021

    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers were completely dominated by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a season-opening 38-3 loss. 

    And head coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy about it:

    Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky

    Matt LaFleur on what the Saints did to the Packers today: “Absolutely embarrassed us.” <a href="https://t.co/13Daojl0vQ">pic.twitter.com/13Daojl0vQ</a>

    Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler

    "We'll find out what we're all about." LaFleur when asked what he told the team after today's game.

    "I did a pretty bad job getting these guys ready to play," he told reporters after the blowout. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!