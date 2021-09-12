Matt LaFleur Says Saints 'Absolutely Embarrassed' Packers During Week 1 Blowout

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers were completely dominated by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a season-opening 38-3 loss.

And head coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy about it:

"I did a pretty bad job getting these guys ready to play," he told reporters after the blowout.

