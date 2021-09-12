X

    Mac Jones on Loss in Patriots Debut: 'It Wasn't Good Enough, Starting with Me'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2021

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones held himself accountable following a 17-16 defeat to the Miami Dolphins in his NFL debut.

    "We can get better," he told reporters after the game. "It definitely wasn’t good enough, starting with me."

    While his comments indicate otherwise, Jones delivered a solid performance. He finished 29-of-39 for 281 yards and one touchdown.

    Few will pin the blame on Jones for the result, with James White saying he "kept us in it."

    Phil Perry @PhilAPerry

    James White was encouraged by the play of his rookie quarterback. Said Mac Jones was poised, did a good job of keeping guys motivated in the huddle.<br><br>“If we protect him and give him plenty of time to find the open guy, he’ll do that.”

    The most pivotal play of the game saw little involvement from the first-year signal-caller. The Patriots were knocking on the door late in the fourth quarter and appeared poised to get the go-ahead score when Damien Harris fumbled on a 1st-and-10 from Miami's 11-yard line.

    NFL @NFL

    Huge takeaway by the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> defense. <br><br>Miami takes over up one with 3:31 to go. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsNE</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/o3BdlvXGYz">pic.twitter.com/o3BdlvXGYz</a>

    If nothing else, Jones' showing provides a silver lining for New England.

    A win would've been ideal, but at least the franchise quarterback affirmed why he was handed the starting job right out of the gate. According to Stathead, Jones threw for the most yards ever by a Patriots quarterback in a debut for the organization.

    New England had a forgettable first year in the post-Tom Brady era, finishing 7-9 and missing the playoffs in 2020. Despite an 0-1 start to 2021, the Pats are shaping up to be on solid footing for the future.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!