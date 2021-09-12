Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Make Thrilling Comeback to Beat Baker Mayfield, Browns

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Cleveland Browns' 2020 season ended versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round after Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne converted a clutch fourth-down pass to seal the win.

The Browns had all offseason to marinate on that loss. But Patrick Mahomes wasn't about to let them have their revenge Sunday.

The star quarterback was absolutely brilliant yet again, leading the Chiefs to a 33-29 victory after they trailed 22-10 heading into the half.

It was a tough result for a Browns team that was led by a composed Baker Mayfield and gashed the Chiefs on the ground to the tune of 153 rushing yards.

But it was also Cleveland that made the game's key errors. A Nick Chubb fumble in the third quarter led to a Kansas City field goal.

Punter Jamie Gillan's inability to cleanly field a snap in the fourth quarter led to a turnover on downs and gave the Chiefs the ball in the red zone, leading to a go-ahead touchdown.

And Mayfield's interception with just over a minute remaining sealed the win for the Chiefs.

Both of these teams are clearly contenders. But the Chiefs showed Sunday why they are the two-time defending AFC champions.

Key Stats

Patrick Mahomes, KC: 27-of-36 for 337 yards and three touchdowns; five rushes for 18 yards and a score

Tyreek Hill, KC: 11 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown

Travis Kelce, KC: Six catches for 76 yards and two scores

Baker Mayfield, CLE: 21-of-28 for 321 yards and an interception

Nick Chubb, CLE: 15 rushes for 83 yards, two touchdowns and a fumble; two catches for 18 yards

Jarvis Landry, CLE: Five catches for 71 yards

Patrick Mahomes Remains a Cheat Code

Just look at this throw:

How many quarterbacks alive even attempt that? How many coaches would give their blessing for such a heave? But Mahomes has such incredible arm strength and so much trust in Tyreek Hill that when he saw the defender's back to the play, he let it rip, and Hill made the proper adjustment.

You basically have to be perfect to stop Mahomes. You need to pressure him with your front four consistently and drop in coverage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled it off, and the Chiefs responded by massively upgrading their offensive line.

The Chiefs' ability to avoid turnovers was one of the major differences in this game. But the other was that while Mayfield did a great job managing the game and executing the game plan, Mahomes went out and won the contest with big throws in key moments. When the Chiefs needed a big play, he made it.

You can slow down Mahomes. But eventually, he makes a huge play (or a bunch of them). His accuracy, his arm strength, his athleticism and ability to extend plays or scramble out of danger, his pocket presence—there just has never quite been a quarterback like him.

Mayfield Was Good; He Needed to Be Great

Mayfield did a fantastic job of managing this football game and avoiding any big mistakes, but Cleveland's greatest successes came in the trenches. It was Chubb who was the centerpiece of the offense, fighting for extra yards and breaking through arm tackles.

The Browns had a chance to steal a win in Kansas City, getting the ball back down four with just under three minutes remaining. It was Mayfield's chance to play the role of hero.

He couldn't finish the job.

The Browns are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. This is the roster of a contender. But the Browns will go as far as Mayfield can take them. Come the postseason, against a team like the Chiefs, they'll need him to be able to lead a game-winning drive like he had the chance to do Sunday.

The difference between being a good quarterback in the NFL and a great one is whether you seize those chances.

What's Next?

The Browns will look to get their first win of the season when they host the Houston Texans next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Things don't get any easier for the Chiefs, meanwhile, as they'll travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens next Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.