Former WWE Star Braun Strowman, Impact Wrestling Reportedly in Contract Talks

Braun Strowman, who may be known as Titan moving forward, appears headed for Impact Wrestling.

The Wrestling Observer reported Strowman and Impact have been in negotiations, though no deal has been formalized.

Strowman became a free agent Aug. 31 after his 90-day non-compete expired. The 38-year-old was shockingly released by WWE in June despite being in the championship picture after WrestleMania.

While there was immediate speculation regarding Strowman going to All Elite Wrestling, that never appeared to have much of a chance of happening. Strowman doesn't fit the mold of a typical AEW wrestler, whereas Impact had made use of former WWE stars like W. Morrissey (Big Cass).

Strowman is set for his first post-WWE match Oct. 1 against EC3.