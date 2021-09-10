Deshaun Watson Officially Ruled out for Texans vs. Jaguars; Not Injury Related

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans officially ruled out quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans listed "not injury related" as the reason for Watson's absence.

Watson reportedly requested a trade from the Texans during the offseason, and he is also facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints filed by women who are accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct during massage appointments.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor had already been named the Texans' starting quarterback for Week 1 before Watson was ruled out.

With Watson wanting to be traded and potentially facing discipline from the NFL depending on the results of the league's investigation into the allegations against him, it is possible he won't play for the Texans or any other team this season.

The 25-year-old Watson was originally the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he has subsequently gone on to earn three Pro Bowl selections.

Watson owns a 28-25 record as a starter during his career, and he has led the Texans to the playoffs twice in four seasons as well.

Houston went just 4-12 last year, but it marked the best statistical season of Watson's career.

The former Clemson standout completed 70.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-leading 4,823 yards. He also threw 33 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, while rushing for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

In Taylor, the Texans have an experienced NFL starter who has gone 24-21-1 in 47 career starts with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first and only time in his career in 2015 with the Bills when he threw for 3,035 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Two seasons later, Taylor led the Bills to the playoffs, ending a 17-year playoff drought for the franchise.

Taylor made just one start and appeared in two games for the Chargers last season, throwing for 208 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

With Watson out and Taylor starting, rookie third-round pick Davis Mills will serve as the backup Sunday.