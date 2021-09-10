Fantasy Alert: Austin Ekeler Misses 2nd Straight Practice with Hamstring Injury

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler may be in jeopardy of missing his squad's season-opening matchup vs. the Washington Football Team after the Chargers announced he did not participate in Wednesday's or Thursday's practices.

It's been a nervy start to the season for the folks who drafted him in fantasy football, though reports suggest that Ekeler may still be able to go Sunday.

Ekeler, 26, had a solid season when healthy in 2020, rushing for 530 yards and a touchdown in 10 games while adding 54 receptions for 403 yards and two scores.

His ability to impact the game as both a runner and receiver (he had 92 catches for 993 yards and eight scores in 2019) makes the Chargers more dynamic on offense and has made him valuable for fantasy football players in recent years, especially in point-per-reception formats.

The natural question, then, is who fantasy players should add as a handcuff if Ekeler doesn't play. And the answer is Justin Jackson.

Just don't get too excited about the addition. In nine games last year, Jackson rushed for just 270 yards and didn't log a touchdown. He did rush 37 times for 172 yards in his three starts with Ekeler shelved because of leg trouble, however, which was a more respectable tally.

Jackson won't suddenly emerge as the second coming of LaDainian Tomlinson if Ekeler can't play against the WFT. But he's a solid addition, and if he's available in your league, he's worthy of a roster spot. He'll have flex upside if Ekeler misses the contest.